WATCH: Kevin Stefanski Gives Coach Of The Year Award To Rightful Winner
He may be a man of few words during a postgame press conference, but don't ever accuse Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski of not having a sense of humor.
Back in February, the 42-year-old head coach won his second AP Coach of the Year Award at the annual NFL Honors show. The big reveal of Stefanski being the winner though came with a memorable blunder from actor Justin Harley, who announced "Steven Stefanski" as the winner.
It made for a funny moment for everyone watching at the time, but also for Stefanski himself, who revealed in an interview with 92.3 The Fan the day after winning the award that he actually has a cousin named Steven.
Four months later, the Browns head man had some fun with the viral moment during his most recent philanthropy event as part of his newly established Keepers Foundation. With Stefanski's cousin, Steven actually in attendance, he handed the award over to it's "rightful owner" at least based on the announced winner.
As Stefanski spends the next few months mulling over whether or not he or new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will call offensive plays next year, perhaps his cousin is a dark horse candidate for the job.
