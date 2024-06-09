WATCH: Browns' Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, "That Baltimore Game Is Pretty Fresh in My Mind"
Fun fact of the day:, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has the 1993 Philadelphia Phillies lineup committed to memory. That's how he kicked off his interview with the Rich Eisen Show on Friday afternoon.
Quickly, the conversation pivoted from Stefanski's hometown team to the state of the Browns, but thanks to many sandlot games of coach pretending to be John Kruk, he has that '93 roster memorized.
Eisen went on to ask the Browns head man about the contract extensions that he received earlier in the week. One note that is equally impressive for Stefanski and embarrassing for the Browns franchise is that Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry are the first head coach and general manager duo to be extended since Romeo Crennel and and Phil Savage in 2008.
Stefanski and Eisen then started talking about the current makeup of the Browns roster, particularly how the players who were injured are returning to form. If you have been following the Browns this offseason you could probably guess exactly what Kevin said in regards to Deshaun Watson's return.
"He's been chomping at the bit doing everything that medical allows him to do," said Stefanski. "He is always asking to do more but where he is right now, he is throwing at practice and he is looking good. He is looking like himself."
Eisen dug deeper into that, pressing Stefanski on if Watson 'looking like himself' meant from his time with the Houston Texans or the version of himself that we have seen in Cleveland so far. Stefanski came back by saying, "We want the best version of Deshaun. He is constantly getting better... That Baltimore game is pretty fresh in my mind. With a bad ankle and a bad shoulder, he goes 14-for-14 and beats an unbelievably good team at their place."
The conversation switched over to Nick Chubb and you can both hear and see Stefanski light up when talking about his back.
"I think he is the first one in the building. Whatever rehab he is prescribed I think he is doing it twice. He is doing everything in his power." Stefanski then reiterated, as he's reiterated throughout the spring, that there is no timetable for his return. They both have the blinders on and are just focused on getting better every single day.
The impromptu State of the Union address gives the national audience a view into what's going on inside the building in Berea.
Mandatory veteran minicamp gets started this upcoming week for the Browns going from June 11 through June 13 and then the team is off until they go to the Greenbrier at the end of July.