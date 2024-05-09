Three Ideal Week One Matchups For The Browns
The 2024 NFL schedule is officially set to be released on Wednesday May 15th. As we all await the official announcement, it is important to note that the Cleveland Browns may once again be starting the season at home.
In 2023, the Browns began the season with a dominant 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at home. They then followed that up by going on the road to face another division foe in the Pittsburgh Steelers.
When scheduling a complete season, it seems like the NFL does their best to give each team a home game in one of the first two weeks of the regular season. Due to the Billy Joel and Rod Stewart concert on September 13th at Cleveland Browns Stadium, the likelihood of the Browns being at home that weekend is very unlikely. Since that is Week Two, all signs point to Cleveland hosting a Week One game for a second season in a row. If the NFL makes Cleveland wait until Week Three, I would be shocked.
Assuming the Browns play host on opening weekend, here are a few of the most ideal matchups.
New York Giants
The AFC North is slated to play the NFC East this season and the Browns will be playing host to the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants at some point. Week One can be difficult because "should be wins" sometimes turns into tougher games and surprising losses. Sure the NFL has the preseason, but that is more for depth pieces to get reps and to give bubble players an opportunity to fight for a roster spot. Week One is a different energy, faster pace and the first meaningful reps for a team's normal starters.
That being said, if the Browns land the Giants as their first opponent, everyone involved with the Cleveland Browns will likely feel great about the team's chances to go 1-0 to start the year. If Daniel Jones manages to stay healthy this season, then the Giants could be a little better. While getting Jones back and adding a much needed receiver in Malik Nabers, losing Saquon Barkley hurts. He was the engine of their offense and surprisingly the team did not address that room to the extent most would have expected. Devin Singletary is set to tote the rock while the rest of the running back room leaves me scratching my head. It is hard to tell who will eventually emerge as the RB2 there.
Last season, the Browns defense was on an otherworldly level when playing in front of the home crowd. In 2023, Jim Schwartz's defense held visiting opponents to 13.1 points per game, 222.9 total yards per game and also picked up nearly four sacks per game as well. Opposing quarterbacks were also held to an abysmal 60.6 passer rating.
Ultimately, if the Giants come to town Week One in Daniel Jones' first game since Week Nine of 2023, I expect Myles Garrett and the defensive line to tee off and wreak havoc in the backfield. Lining up against Denzel Ward or MJ Emerson Jr. on the outside is also a rude awakening for the 21-year-old rookie in Malik Nabers for his first NFL game. Lastly, I don't see a reason for Jordan Hicks, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and the rest of the Browns defense to not be able to stifle the Giants' rushing attack with Singletary. This could be the perfect convincing 1-0 start for the Browns.
Los Angeles Chargers
Jim Harbaugh is back in the NFL and based on the way the team's roster is being constructed, it appears that he wants to play a physical brand of football offensively. Drafting former Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the fifth overall selection after signing former Baltimore Ravens running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins should be a tell-tale sign. Of course the team still has Justin Herbert, one of the elite young talents at the quarterback position in the AFC, yet their receiving corps is also extremely young. In Week One, Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer, Ladd McConkey, Brendan Rice and DJ Chark Jr. may also still be battling for reps in this offense. I am personally not convinced that a true WR1 will emerge until a few weeks into the 2024 season.
Due to changes recently being made in this organization and the team learning to adapt to life with Harbaugh, they may need a little time to mold into a cohesive, dangerous unit. Catching the Chargers early rather than later in the season could be perfect for an established roster like the Cleveland Browns. The Chargers may feel more threatening than the Giants, but Cleveland should feel good about this one if the Chargers do happen to be the Week One opponent.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Last season, the Browns played all three division opponents in the first four weeks of the season. While Cincinnati and Baltimore were at home, Pittsburgh happened to be on the road. In recent times the location gets flipped with Pittsburgh from early season to late season matchups. In 2022, the Browns hosted Pittsburgh in Week Three. If the trend continues with Pittsburgh, then 2024 is the year for Cleveland to host the Steelers early in the year.
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an incredible draft this year. They extensively addressed the offensive line, selected a wide receiver that can make an early impact and somehow stole linebacker Payton Wilson in the fourth round. After addressing their key needs and as always returning some talent on their defense, this team should make a playoff push.
Hosting the Steelers in Week One could be a good thing for the Browns though. Russell Wilson is expected to begin the year as the starter unless Justin Fields completely outplays him in camp. This is certainly possible. Regardless of which quarterback takes the field, both of them will be trying to regain confidence while playing behind a young offensive line. Sure the line is way more talented than it was in previous seasons, but the experience on the Browns defensive line should be able to exploit youth. As long as Cleveland slows down Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, the team stands a good chance.
Any win versus an AFC North opponent will be massive this upcoming season. Not only is this a chance to go 1-0 in a key matchup, but they may have a chance to escape this game relatively healthy if there are no lingering knocks headed into the game. These clashes are always so physical with Pittsburgh that it feels like a few key players always go down. Getting a win while remaining healthy as a team would almost feel like 2-0 to start the year.
Once the official schedule release comes out, regardless of the opponent or the location, this Browns team is good enough to beat anybody. If one of the three listed above are the season opener though, confidence should be lifted just a little bit higher.