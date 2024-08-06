Why Brandon Aiyuk Would Be Major Upgrade Over Amari Cooper For Browns
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly one of two finalists (the New England Patriots being the other) to trade for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in what has been a stunning development.
The 49ers actually moving Aiyuk? It didn't seem all that likely a couple of weeks ago, but now, it may be imminent.
The Browns could offer star receiver Amari Cooper as well as draft compensation to San Francisco, which would represent a pretty substantial package for the Niners.
In that scenario, the 49ers would still retain a deep threat for Brock Purdy while also adding some draft capital. Not a bad trade.
Meanwhile, Cleveland would go from the 30-year-old Cooper—who has been terrific in his two seasons with the club—to the 26-year-old Aiyuk.
Both receivers are entering the final years of their respective deals, but you have to figure the Browns would be much more amenable to extending the younger Aiyuk.
Plus, the 49ers are giving Aiyuk the opportunity to negotiate with Cleveland (as well as the Patriots) before trading him. So, if the Browns do land Aiyuk, they would almost surely lock him up on a long-term deal in the process.
This would be a major coup for a Cleveland squad that is looking to contend far beyond 2024.
The Browns restructured Cooper's deal last month, but it didn't change the fact that he is still slated to become a free agent next March. That certainly throws a wrench into the future for the squad, as potentially losing your No. 1 receiver is never easy.
Enter Aiyuk, who is entering his fifth NFL season and is just starting to hit his prime.
Cleveland likely would not have any qualms about extending the Arizona State product, especially after he hauled in 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
Is Aiyuk clearly better than Cooper right now? No. They are actually very comparable. But it's Aiyuk's youth that makes him the better fir for the Browns long term.
Cleveland is building something here. Not just for this coming season, but for the long haul. Aiyuk would set the Browns up for success for quite some time.
To be perfectly honest, this would be a great trade for both the Browns and the 49ers. Cleveland gets its No. 1 wide out for 2024 and the future, and San Francisco swaps out a disgruntled Aiyuk for Cooper while maintaining contender status and adding some draft picks to boot.
But the Browns will certainly think they're getting the better end of the deal.
Who is to say that Cooper won't begin showing signs of decline this year? Barring injury, we know that won't be the case with Aiyuk. Aiyuk is an ascending player. Cooper? He may not necessarily be descending, but, at the very best, he has plateaued.
We'll see if the Browns can ultimately pull this off. They seem to have a better chance than the Patriots, who don't have any established wide receivers to offer the Niners in return.
It may only be a matter of time before Aiyuk is donning a Cleveland jersey.