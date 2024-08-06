Report Indicates Browns Are One Of Two Finalists To Land Brandon Aiyuk
According to Twitter rumors Brandon Aiyuk is apparently a Pittsburgh Steelers. According to a new report though, there's actually a better chance the 49ers star ends up a Cleveland Brown.
Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reported late Monday night that amidst an assortment of rumors about Aiyuk's future, the Browns and the New England Patriots are the two finalists to acquire his services. To take it a setup further, Maiocco added that the parameters of a deal for either team have already been negotiated and now it's simply on Aiyuk to accept the contract terms from either team.
According to the report, San Francisco gave the 2020 first-round pick permission to negotiate potential contracts with both the Browns and Patriots, along with Pittsburgh and Washington. The latter two teams are apparently out of the mix after the Steelers wouldn't meet the 49ers trade demands and the Commanders simply withdrew themselves from contention for Aiyuk.
As for the potential details of the deal, Maiocco noted that the 49ers would likely get veteran wideout Amari Cooper back in return along with a package of draft compensation. The package from the Patriots would see San Francisco receive similar compensation only with wide receiver Kendrick Bourne as a key piece in the deal.
There's also the factor of his contract to consider. Any team that trades for Aiyuk would immediately have to lock him into an expensive contract extension. At the root of his unhappiness with the 49ers is the inability for the two sides to reach an extension. Currently, Aiyuk is slated to play the 2024 campaign on the option year of his rookie deal, which would pay him just over $14 million. However, he's been "holding in" during training camp in hopes of the two sides working through their standoff, to no avail to this point.
The Browns are no strangers to dealing with a wide receiver who wants to be paid. Earlier this summer they dealt with Cooper skipping mandatory minicamp due to his contract situation. After guaranteeing the full $20 million due to him in 2024 and adding $5 million of incentives Cooper showed up on time for the start of training camp in late July, without an extension however.