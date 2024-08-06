REPORT: Cleveland Browns Have Agreed To Framework of Brandon Aiyuk Trade
The Cleveland Browns have been rumored to be a potential trade destination for San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk over the last couple of weeks. Now, those rumors are turning into a real possibility.
According to a report from Matt Maiocco, an insider covering the 49ers, the Browns have agreed to the framework of a trade with San Francisco for Aiyuk. He also reported that the New England Patriots have also agreed to the framework of a trade.
Now, it's up to Aiyuk to decide where he wants to play. He might even opt to stick with the 49ers for another season and enter free agency next offseason.
Aiyuk proved during the 2023 NFL season that he is more than capable of being an elite No. 1 wideout. He ended up catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.
At 26 years old, he would be a great long-term option for Cleveland. Whether the Browns keep Amari Cooper or move him in this trade, he would fit right in and take the offense to the next level.
It will be interesting to see what Aiyuk and San Francisco choose to do. Just as interesting will be finding out what Cleveland parts with if the trade is made.
All that can be done now is to wait and see what happens with this situation.
Any trade would come with a long-term extension between the team that acquires him and Aiyuk. It's clear that the Browns are more than ready to offer him the kind of money that he has been looking to get.
Expect to hear more about this situation in the very near future. Aiyuk may very well be coming to Cleveland.