Inactive List: Baltimore Ravens & Cleveland Browns

A look at the players who won’t play in the second matchup between AFC North foes the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland Browns are coming off a BYE week, but covid-19 still exists - as does other injuries. Cleveland will be without a few key players today. Thankfully, the team is getting a nice piece back in Jacob Phillips.

Phillips returns just in time as Anthony Walker will be out this game. Walker has racked up the tackles this season and will surely be missed. Phillips is making his season debut and it is not known just how much he will play.

David Njoku is the team’s leading receiver and is out with COVID. A massive loss in its own, especially for an offense that is already struggling mightily. Greg Newsome II will miss the game with a concussion that he suffered on the final play of practice on Friday. A very unfortunate event for the rookie who has played very well this season.

The most significant loss for the Ravens came last week when star cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s season ended due to injury. Baltimore has been rattled with serious injuries this year.

Cleveland Browns:

WR Anthony Schwartz

CB Greg Newsome II

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

S Richard LeCounte III

TE Harrison Bryant

DT Tommy Togiai

Baltimore Ravens:

