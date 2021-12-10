Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Greg Newsome Ruled Out Against Ravens With Concussion

    The Cleveland Browns ruled out corner Greg Newsome for their rematch with the Baltimore Ravens due to a concussion he suffered in practice on Friday.
    On the last play of Friday's practice, Cleveland Browns corner Greg Newsome hit his head and was evaluated for a concussion. After initially being called questionable for the rematch against the Baltimore, Newsome was diagnosed with a concussion was ruled out of the game.

    The Browns already being down tight ends Harrison Bryant and David Njoku, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, linebacker Anthony Walker and even their punter, losing Newsome is just another challenge for the Browns to overcome with their playoff viability hanging in the balance. 

    Newsome played well in the first matchup between these two teams, a game the Ravens won 16-10, so it's that much more frustrating to lose him two days before the game. He missed two games earlier in the season due to a calf injury.

    This will likely mean that Greedy Williams will start at corner in place of Newsome across from Denzel Ward.

    Williams has appeared in 11 games for the Browns in 2021, starting four. So even if the Browns would prefer to have Newsome out there, Williams has played and played well this season when called upon.

    The Browns still have defensive tackles Jordan Elliott, Malik Jackson questionable for the game with knee injuries as well as safety Ronnie Harrison battling an ankle injury.

    The Ravens are not going to feel sorry for the Browns as they attempt to take full advantage of the opportunity to improve their own playoff situation while eliminating the Brow

