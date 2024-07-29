Baker Mayfield Sends Strong Message To Cleveland Browns Fans
The Baker Mayfield era unfortunately did not work out for the Cleveland Browns. There was a lot of blame to go around for things unfolding the way they did, but at the end of the day, both sides have moved on.
The Browns won 11 games in 2023 and appear on track to make the playoffs again this year, and Mayfield just led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an NFC South division title while also securing a three-year, $100 million contract extension.
But Mayfield still remembers his time in Cleveland and wants the fans to know that he didn't hold anything back during his four years with the Browns.
“I felt like I was a part of Cleveland, just that blue-collar mentality," Mayfield said, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. "I tried to give everything I had to those fans, but it didn’t wind up working out."
Mayfield led the Browns to one playoff appearance throughout his tenure with the club, even guiding them to their first postseason win since re-entering the NFL as a franchise in 1999.
“I saw us coming very close to beating the Chiefs in the Divisional Round in 2020," Mayfield said. "So in my mind, I was like, OK, if I can just heal back up and play close to that potential, we’ll be back in the same spot and maybe be in the AFC Championship. There’s a lot of things you can go back and (try to) change, but I’m not going to do that.”
Mayfield played through a torn labrum in 2021, which ultimately represented his final campaign in Cleveland. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers that ensuing offseason.
The former No. 1 overall pick split the 2022 season between the Panthers and Los Angeles Rams and seemed destined to become a career backup before landing with the Buccaneers.
Mayfield went on to enjoy what was probably the best year of his career in his debut campaign with Tampa Bay, throwing for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.