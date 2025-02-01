Ja'Marr Chase Reveals What He's Hoping For in Contract Negotiations With Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to enter contract negotiations with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, their two best wide receivers, this offseason. Chase will enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2025, and the 24-year-old receiver should be en route to a massive extension before next season begins.
The Bengals and Chase negotiated last summer but couldn't get a deal done. While multiple receivers in Chase's draft class, including DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, signed new deals last offseason, Chase and the Bengals did not come to an agreement. Both sides postponed resuming negotiations, preferring to wait until after the season.
During the Pro Bowl Games, Chase shared that he is looking to get what he feels he deserves in the upcoming contract talks.
“At the end of the day I just hope I get what’s fair," Chase said on ESPN. "... Hopefully I don't put too much pressure on anybody, but I just want it to be fair, that's all. ... Fair is - What I deserve. I can’t really say everything I want to say. It's what I deserve, what I worked for, how hard I worked for. It's a written story already."
Though Chase seemed displeased that contract talks did lead to an agreement last offseason, it might work out in his favor. After recording the best campaign of his career and joining an exclusive club in NFL history by winning the triple crown—leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns—Chase should receive top dollar for his position.
Chase hauled in 127 passes for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns and is widely viewed as one of the top two receivers in the game alongside Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. Jefferson is currently the highest-paid wideout in the NFL, making $35 million per year.
Chase will also have the backing of star Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who has been consistently outspoken on wanting to see his receivers get paid their worth.
"I don't know what more he could show and do to prove himself," Burrow said of Chase on ESPN on Thursday. "We have several guys like that, who have stepped up for us, and deserve to be paid—deserve to be paid what they're worth."