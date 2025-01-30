Kylie Kelce Shares Who She Will Be Cheering for at Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl
All eyes have been on Jason and Kylie Kelce ahead of Super Bowl LIX since their beloved Philadelphia Eagles are facing Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs. It's a bit more difficult for them to make a decision this time around given Kelce retired from the Eagles last year.
The former NFL player recently expressed his rooting interests on his podcast New Heights this week, sharing that he is cheering for his brother, of course, and for the Eagles organization. Either way he'll be happy and sad. His wife feels similarly, as she expressed her answer on her podcast Not Gonna Lie.
"This is hard, I don't like it, I don't like it," Kylie said. "But, also, it's very exciting, but I'm mad about it."
Here's her reasoning for rooting for both the Chiefs and the Eagles, separately but together.
"I am so happy and proud of Travis and the Chiefs' accomplishments," Kelce said. "The opportunity to play for such a historic milestone is incredible to be able to potentially witness. I think that Travis has been there for his entire career, he has worked so hard and put in so much time that I am truly, as always, cheering Travis on. I love him, he's my family, so I will always cheer on Travis's accomplishments and hopefully successes.
"That being said, I was raised to bleed green," she continued. "I have friends who are still associated with the team. I get to live in the Philadelphia community. So, I will also be cheering for the success of those people."
The Kelce family seems to have one big goal: "Ultimately, the plan is to go to the game and to cheer."
Kylie also shared that her three daughters will be sporting "Go Uncle Trav" shirts at the Super Bowl. She didn't share what her and her husband will be wearing, but Kylie is notorious for only wearing Eagles gear at games. She didn't sport Chiefs attire at last year's Super Bowl.
What a conflicting time for the Kelce family.