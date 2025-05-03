Warren Moon Sends Strong Message, Advice to Browns' Shedeur Sanders
Following Shedeur Sanders' fall to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Cleveland Browns, Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon offered some pointed advice to the former Colorado star.
Speaking on FanDuel's "Up & Adams Show" with host Kay Adams this morning, Moon addressed the mentality Sanders needs to adopt to overcome recent draft drama and successfully transition from college quarterback to a more challenging role in the NFL.
He specifically cautioned Sanders against bringing a "cornerback mindset" to the quarterback position. He stressed, “There’s so much more responsibility that comes along with it. That’s what he has to understand.”
Drawing a contrast with Shedeur's father, legendary cornerback Deion Sanders, Moon explained that the two positions require different mental approaches. While cornerbacks often bring a certain swagger to the field, quarterbacks must focus on respect, steady leadership, and the modern NFL QB’s role as the face of the franchise.
Moon stated bluntly, “You can’t act like a cornerback when you’re playing quarterback. Quarterback is a humble position.”
Warren Moon was no stranger to overcoming adversity during his playing days. The former University of Washington quarterback wasn’t drafted out of college and began his professional career in the Canadian Football League, spending six illustrious years with the Edmonton Eskimos.
After winning the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player Award in 1983, Moon transitioned to the NFL’s Houston Oilers. Over the next 10 seasons, he became Houston’s franchise leader in touchdown passes, passing yards, and pass completions, among numerous additional team and league records.
He continued his NFL tenure for an additional seven seasons before earning first-ballot Hall-of-Fame honors after retirement. Moon is considered a trailblazer at the quarterback position, overcoming racial stereotypes and related challenges to become the first African-American quarterback—and the first undrafted QB—to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The former NFL and CFL star advised Sanders to acknowledge his past mistakes and then shift his focus to the competition for the Browns’ starting quarterback job. Cleveland’s quarterback room is crowded, but currently led by veteran Joe Flacco, who isn’t guaranteed to start the 2025 NFL regular season under center.
Moon pointed out that Sanders’ draft position only affects his short-term financial situation, not his ability to make the Browns’ final roster or win the starting job. He encouraged Sanders to “put his head down to the grindstone and go after it,” making the most of every rep in the abbreviated NFL preseason.
“It doesn’t matter where you’re drafted,” Moon stated. “It’s how you handle it once you’re drafted.”
If Shedeur Sanders can take Moon’s advice, adapt this mentality and prove himself on the field, his draft position will quickly become irrelevant.