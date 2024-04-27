Browns Corner Denzel Ward Approves Of Michael Hall Jr. Selection
Since his selection at pick number four in the 2018 NFL Draft, Denzel Ward has established himself as an elite cornerback in this league. As Ward enters his seventh season with the Cleveland Browns, the veteran and former Ohio State defensive back has been calling for fellow Buckeyes to join him in Cleveland.
Last year, the Browns began establishing a strong pipeline with Ohio State after selecting Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler in the 2023 NFL Draft. They then went on to add safeties Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister as undrafted free agents. Although McCalister now finds himself in Denver with the Broncos, the other three remain on the Browns' roster.
Cleveland decided to keep that trend of drafting Buckeyes going by selecting defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. with pick 54 in the second round. Following the pick, Ward voiced his excitement on X.
"Great addition in Mike Hall for the Browns," exclaimed Ward. "You can't go wrong with Buckeyes!"
So far that has proven true in recent times. Not only has Ward been excellent, but Dawand Jones stepped up at right tackle and dominated following Jack Conklin's knee injury. Ronnie Hickman also got some starting experience at the tail-end of last year due to some injury issues at both safety spots.
As that Ohio State to Cleveland pipeline continues, there is certainly an opportunity for the Browns to add more Buckeyes this weekend. Cade Stover, Tommy Eichenberg, Steele Chambers and Josh Proctor are a few former Buckeyes that may be of interest on day three of the 2024 NFL Draft.