Browns Digest

Browns Corner Denzel Ward Approves Of Michael Hall Jr. Selection

The former Ohio State cornerback has established himself as a star corner with the Cleveland Browns. Ward took to social media to share his excitement with the Browns adding another former Buckeye on the defensive side of the football.

Cole McDaniel

Jan 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hugs Cleveland Browns corner Denzel Ward (21).
Jan 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hugs Cleveland Browns corner Denzel Ward (21). / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Since his selection at pick number four in the 2018 NFL Draft, Denzel Ward has established himself as an elite cornerback in this league. As Ward enters his seventh season with the Cleveland Browns, the veteran and former Ohio State defensive back has been calling for fellow Buckeyes to join him in Cleveland.

Last year, the Browns began establishing a strong pipeline with Ohio State after selecting Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler in the 2023 NFL Draft. They then went on to add safeties Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister as undrafted free agents. Although McCalister now finds himself in Denver with the Broncos, the other three remain on the Browns' roster.

Cleveland decided to keep that trend of drafting Buckeyes going by selecting defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. with pick 54 in the second round. Following the pick, Ward voiced his excitement on X.

"Great addition in Mike Hall for the Browns," exclaimed Ward. "You can't go wrong with Buckeyes!"

So far that has proven true in recent times. Not only has Ward been excellent, but Dawand Jones stepped up at right tackle and dominated following Jack Conklin's knee injury. Ronnie Hickman also got some starting experience at the tail-end of last year due to some injury issues at both safety spots.

As that Ohio State to Cleveland pipeline continues, there is certainly an opportunity for the Browns to add more Buckeyes this weekend. Cade Stover, Tommy Eichenberg, Steele Chambers and Josh Proctor are a few former Buckeyes that may be of interest on day three of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Published
Cole McDaniel

COLE MCDANIEL

Cole McDaniel is a contributor to both Browns Digest and Cavs Insider. He is the Vice President of Operations for Kee on Sports, most notably serving as lead NFL Draft analyst and the play-by-play voice for high school football. He can also be heard on numerous Baldwin Wallace University athletics broadcasts and has served as Cleveland SC's color commentator since 2019. Cole is a 2019 graduate of Baldwin Wallace where he also played soccer. 