New Browns DT Michael Hall Jr. Responds To Criticisms Over Being "Undersized"

The Ohio State product was the Browns pick at No. 54 overall in the second round.

Spencer German

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51)
Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA
The pre-draft process can be a grueling one for prospects looking to make it at the highest level of football. For more than three months college players have their tape, physical appearance and personality criticized at every turn.

That experience was no different for new Browns defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. The Ohio State product has moved up and down expert's big boards due to questions over his size as a lighter interior d-lineman. Hall had a message for those thinking his stature won't translate at the next level.

"Obviously you didn't watch the tape," Hall said with a laugh moments after being drafted by the Browns in the second round of the draft. Nothing personal or anything, I have a lot of stuff to say to the naysayers, you can't focus on that. You gotta focus on the positive and let those people have opinions."

At 6'2", 290 pounds, Hall is more of a pass-rushing defensive tackle than a 300-plus pound space eating one. His ability to get after opposing QBs earned him the nickname "baby Aaron Donald" from his Ohio State teammates.

The stats won't necessarily tell the whole story on Hall. He only recorded 1.5 sacks this past season, to go along with two tackles for loss. His best season came in 2022, when he had 4.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss.

As Browns assistant general manager Glenn Cook explained following the pick, what they see in Hall was traits. They hope the stats will follow.

"We saw all the things that we look for at the position," Cook said. The stats are sort of volatile, especially on the d-line – sometimes stats are not indicative. Ultimately it's a production business so we hope he's more productive than that. You just hang your hat on the traits, the ability and some of the other components we value pretty highly we think he came out well in those areas."

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51)
Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) / Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Hall cited his "explosiveness and his "get off" at the snap as the strengths of his game entering the NFL. Those are skills that he credits Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson with helping him develop. At 20 years old though, there is plenty of room for Hall to grow and develop his skills even further at the next level. Maybe one day people will even be nicknaming incoming defensive lineman after him.

