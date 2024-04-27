Browns Select Defensive Tackle Michael Hall Jr. With 54th Pick In NFL Draft
Cleveland had to wait quite a while before getting to Pick 54 but when it was finally their time, they decided to go defense and started at the defensive line with the selection of Michael Hall Jr.
Cleveland’s roster is in a place where they could select the best player available, one that could help them in both the short and long term. Cleveland’s defensive line is pretty well set with veteran talent, so adding depth with a young rookie was high on their priority list.
Hall is one of the most explosive interior pass rushers in this draft class. At 290 pounds, he won’t offer true run-stuffing ability at defensive tackle, yet he can still hold up against larger blockers due to his low center of gravity. His motor and tenacity are evident when in pursuit of the quarterback or ball carrier. Even though Hall can offer every down capability, he will be most effective on third down.
By selecting the local defensive line product, the Browns have only strengthened an already absurd defensive front. Hall will get time in 2024 to add more strength, develop and get occasional pass rush reps. Assuming that Maurice Hurst is not back in 2025, Hall will ultimately fill his role as the main defensive tackle pass rush specialist. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is known to move linemen around and Hall has the versatility to do just that.
Michael Hall Jr. is the first member of the Cleveland Browns’ 2024 draft class, a class that will have to work to make an impact on this roster.