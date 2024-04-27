Watch: Michael Hall Receives Call From Browns Upon Being Drafted
The NFL Draft is a culmination of years of hard work for young football players as they finally reach the pinnacle of the sport.
On Friday night the Browns made that dream come true for Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr., selecting him with the 54th overall pick. Hall's family capture the moment he received the call from Cleveland and it's as pure as it gets.
Being drafted by the Browns comes with a little extra meaning for Hall, who moved to Streetsboro, Ohio for high school before playing his college ball in Columbus. That should make for an easy adjustment for Hall Hall as he comes to the pros.
Hall comes to the NFL projected as a pass-rushing interior defensive lineman at 6'2", 290 pounds. Some have said he's a bit undersized for a defensive tackle at the Browns were focused on the traits that Hall possess and believe he has the ability to ramp up the team's pass rush from inside.
The 20-year-old posted his best numbers for the Buckeyes in 2022 when he registered 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. This past season injuries limited Hall's production as he snared only two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
