Browns' Myles Garrett Ranked Second Only To Patrick Mahomes In NFL
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is coming off of yet another tremendous season, one in which he was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
But where does Garrett rank among the NFL's best players as a whole?
Pete Prisco of CBS Sports just released his list of top 100 players in the league, and Garrett was ranked second. The only player ahead of him? Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Prisco had Garrett ranked fifth last year, so the star pass rusher has moved up a few spots after racking up 42 tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 2023.
Garrett, who played his collegiate football at Texas A&M, was selected by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. Funny enough, Mahomes was also in that draft class, going 10th overall to the Chiefs.
It didn't take long for Garrett to establish himself as one of the league's best defenders, as he made the Pro Bowl as soon as his second season after rattling off 13.5 sacks.
The 28-year-old has registered six straight double-digit sack campaigns since, topping out at 16 sacks in both 2021 and 2022.
Garrett has notched five Pro Bowl appearances while also earning First-Team All-Pro honors three times. He finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2022.
Meanwhile, Cleveland is coming off of a 2023 campaign in which it won 11 games in spite of rifling through five different starting quarterbacks. The Browns ultimately lost to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
Now that Deshaun Watson appears to be healthy heading into 2024, Cleveland is aiming for a deep playoff run.