4 Teams Who Could Show Trade Interest in Browns' Myles Garrett
With the Cleveland Browns struggling in a huge way at just 1-6 and the season-ending injury to starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, it sure looks like the team's season could already be over.
There is still a slim chance that they could surprisingly catch fire and turn things around, but that is extremely unlikely.
Due to their struggles to begin the season and everything going wrong with the team, speculation has begun rising that the Browns could become a big seller ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 5th. In fact, Myles Garrett's name has even been brought up as a player that teams are calling about.
Granted, it seems almost impossible to think that Cleveland would trade Garrett. He's the face of the franchise and one of the best overall players in the entire NFL.
However, if a team came in and blew them away with an offer, could it be a possibility? You can never say never in the business that is the NFL.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at four teams around the league that could pursue Garrett.
Chicago Bears
First up, the Bears are completely all-in on competing with Caleb Williams now onboard. Ryan Poles will not shy away from making a blockbuster move if one comes up.
Chicago acquiring Garrett would instantly make them a much more serious contender in the NFC. He would bring elite help to the pass-rush and would take the defense to the next level.
With an offense that has shown signs of being very dangerous, the impact that Garrett would make on the defense would make them a team to watch for years to come.
Detroit Lions
Staying in the NFC North, the Lions are another team to watch. They just lost superstar pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson for the rest of the season due to a broken leg.
What better way to replace Hutchinson than to acquire Garrett?
Can you even imagine a duo of a healthy Hutchinson and Garrett feeding off of each other on the edge? Opposing offenses would not stand a chance.
Washington Commanders
Adding the Commanders into the mix is a must. For the first time in years, Washington looks to be a legitimate playoff contender. The front office has been aggressive, but they have been aggressive in a smart way.
At this point in the season, with the team in contention, it would not be a bad idea to swing big.
Not only would Garrett be a huge pickup for this season, he would be a cornerstone of the franchise for years to come. Jayden Daniels has electified the offense and Garrett would have that same kind of impact for their defense.
Indianapolis Colts
During the offseason, the Colts reportedly tried to make a major move to acquire Danielle Hunter to improve their pass-rush. Could general manager Chris Ballard look to swing even bigger with Garrett?
Indianapolis may not be looked at as a Super Bowl contender right now. However, they are 4-3 on the season and have quite a bit of talent scattered throughout their roster.
Acquiring Garrett would bring the exact kind of elite pass-rush that the defense needs to take the next step. If they were to pull off this kind of trade and Anthony Richardson starts reaching towards his full potential, the Colts could be a very dangerous team in the AFC.