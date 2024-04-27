Browns Select Myles Harden With Pick 227 In Round Seven
The Cleveland Browns have added former South Dakota cornerback Myles Harden to their roster by way of the 227th pick, recently acquired from a trade with the Tennessee Titans.
Harden spent his entire college career with the Coyotes, getting most of his defensive game reps in 2022 and 2023. Over the last two years, he tallied 84 total tackles and four interceptions.
At the combine, Harden flashed his speed by running a 4.5 forty-yard dash. He is an explosive corner with a willingness to tackle and can high-point the football when battling with bigger wide receivers.
Despite being a seventh-round selection, Harden has the traits to become a solid corner in the NFL. He will need a little time to develop and transition to the step-up in competition level. He couldn't ask for a much better defensive back room to learn from in Cleveland.
Denzel Ward, MJ Emerson Jr. and Greg Newsome II lead the way as great cornerbacks in their own unique ways. All three are used on the field at the same time typically. Harden will find himself competing with Cameron Mitchell, Justin Hardee and Kahlief Hailassie for the top back up spots at the position. Harden will certainly be utilized in kick coverage right away.
It will be interesting to see whether he can take some reps out of the slot if necessary, but he will most certainly give solid value as depth on the outside as a late-round selection in this draft.
Barring any trades, the Cleveland Browns will be making one more selection with pick 243 towards the end of the seventh round.