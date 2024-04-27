Browns Digest

Browns Select Myles Harden With Pick 227 In Round Seven

The Cleveland Browns used their first of two seventh-round draft picks on cornerback Myles Harden.

Cole McDaniel

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Dakota defensive back Myles Harden (DB13) works out during combine.
Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Dakota defensive back Myles Harden (DB13) works out during combine. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cleveland Browns have added former South Dakota cornerback Myles Harden to their roster by way of the 227th pick, recently acquired from a trade with the Tennessee Titans.

Harden spent his entire college career with the Coyotes, getting most of his defensive game reps in 2022 and 2023. Over the last two years, he tallied 84 total tackles and four interceptions.

At the combine, Harden flashed his speed by running a 4.5 forty-yard dash. He is an explosive corner with a willingness to tackle and can high-point the football when battling with bigger wide receivers.

Despite being a seventh-round selection, Harden has the traits to become a solid corner in the NFL. He will need a little time to develop and transition to the step-up in competition level. He couldn't ask for a much better defensive back room to learn from in Cleveland.

Aug 31, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Harden (1) attempts to block kick.
Aug 31, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Harden (1) attempts to block kick. / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Denzel Ward, MJ Emerson Jr. and Greg Newsome II lead the way as great cornerbacks in their own unique ways. All three are used on the field at the same time typically. Harden will find himself competing with Cameron Mitchell, Justin Hardee and Kahlief Hailassie for the top back up spots at the position. Harden will certainly be utilized in kick coverage right away.

It will be interesting to see whether he can take some reps out of the slot if necessary, but he will most certainly give solid value as depth on the outside as a late-round selection in this draft.

Barring any trades, the Cleveland Browns will be making one more selection with pick 243 towards the end of the seventh round.

Published
Cole McDaniel

COLE MCDANIEL

Cole McDaniel is a contributor to both Browns Digest and Cavs Insider. He is the Vice President of Operations for Kee on Sports, most notably serving as lead NFL Draft analyst and the play-by-play voice for high school football. He can also be heard on numerous Baldwin Wallace University athletics broadcasts and has served as Cleveland SC's color commentator since 2019. Cole is a 2019 graduate of Baldwin Wallace where he also played soccer. 