Browns Come To Terms With Majority Of 2024 Draft Picks
The newest Browns are putting pen to paper ahead of the team's rookie minicamp opening up.
Cleveland confirmed on Friday morning that five of their six 2024 draft picks had signed their rookie deals. The lone standout of the group is top pick, Mike Hall Jr. who was selected in the second round out of Ohio State.
Meanwhile, third-round pick Zak Zinter, fifth-round pick Jamari Thrash, sixth-round pick Nathaniel Watson and seventh round picks Myles Haden and Jowon Briggs are all officially signed to the 90-man roster.
Along with that group, the Browns came to terms on deals with an additional nine undrafted free agents. That list of players includes Miami (Fla.) guard Javion Cohen, Arizona State safety Christopher Edmonds, South Dakota State cornerback Dyshawn Gales, Weber State linebacker Winston Reid, Bringham Young running back Aidan Robbins, Rhode Island offensive tackle Lorenzo Thompson, and Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch.
The signings were all made ahead of the start of rookie minicamp, which consists of three days worth of on-boarding for the newest Browns as they conduct their first round of on-field work with the club.
Along with announcing the bevy of rookie signings, Cleveland also shared that they waived C Dawson Deaton with a failed physical designation. Dawson was a 2022 seventh-round pick by the Browns. He had yet to play a game in two season after tearing his ACL before his rookie season and then suffering another season-ending injury before the 2023 campaign. The Texas Tech product wound up back on the Browns injured reserve after clearing waivers last summer, but now finds himself free to sign anywhere.
--------------------------------------------
You May Also Like:
Browns TE David Njoku Won't Stand For Cleveland Slander
Where Did Browns QB Deshaun Watson Show Up On Latest NFL QB Ranking?
Kevin Stefanski Confident In This Browns RB While Team Waits For Nick Chubb
Cleveland City Council Enacts "Art Modell Law" As Browns Continue Mulling Future Stadium Options
What To Expect From Looming Browns 2024 Schedule Reveal
Top 5 Matchups On Browns 2024 Schedule, Before The NFL's Full Reveal This Month