Browns TE David Njoku Won't Stand For Cleveland Slander
The city of Cleveland has spent decades as a punching bag for people outside of Northeast Ohio. If Browns tight end David Njoku get his way, Cleveland slander will be eradicated from this earth one day.
Speaking publicly at an event aimed at promoting his upcoming Celebrity Softball Game on June 8, Njoku explained why he's so quick to defend the city he was drafted to.
"Cleveland raised me from a boy to a man," Njoku said. "I got drafted at 20 years old, that was 7-8 years ago, I turn 28 in July. Becoming a man in this city it means more than what most may think."
The comments come after Njoku was captured just last week answering questions with Dave Richard of CBS Sports, and when Richard took an unnecessary shot at the Browns, Njoku shut it down.
That wasn't the first time this offseason that Njoku was quick to put an end to some Cleveland slander. At the Pro Bowl in Orlando back in February, Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons fired off a few shots at Cleveland while playing Njoku in Madden and the Browns tight end was quick to fire back.
"'Cleveland is Cleveland' but we're both here," Njoku said at the time.
It hasn't always been warm and fuzzy between Njoku and the Browns organization. Upon head coach Kevin Stefanski being hired in 2020, Njoku actually requested a trade out of Cleveland prior to training camp that year. It's an experience the Miami product has opened up about in recent years, sharing that he and Stefanski butted heads initially.
Njoku wound up taking his trade request off the table and eventually wound up earning an extension in 2022, making him one of the highest paid tight ends in football. His 180 spin on the city he now calls home has gone a long way with fans who universally embrace the professional athletes who embrace them.
"With Parsons and that other idiot (Dave Richard), talking down on Cleveland is something I won't accept," Njoku said. "No matter what happens I will never accept it. With that being said, respect the city bro. It's very simple. It's a very small thing."
