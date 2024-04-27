The Cleveland Browns Select Jamari Thrash With Pick 156 In The 2024 NFL Draft
After patiently waiting through the first three hours of day three of the draft, the Browns officially make their third selection. In the fifth round, Cleveland decides to add former Louisville wide receiver Jamari Thrash to their receiver room.
Thrash spent most of his collegiate career with Georgia State prior to playing his final season with the Louisville Cardinals. While at Louisville, he caught 63 passes for 858 yards and 6 touchdowns.
He is a lean receiver with the ability to play on the outside or in the slot. His acceleration and ability to stretch the field will be an asset at the next level. His ball tracking skills downfield are impressive and he can adjust his body in the air. His short area quickness allows him to create separation and his hands are usually fairly solid.
Due to the lean build at just 185 pounds, he will need to likely add a little more weight and muscle in order to physically compete at the next level. Thrash does not offer a ton of value on contested catches at this point and will still have a little ways to go in becoming an elite route runner.
In Cleveland, Thrash finds himself in a room with Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, David Bell and Cedric Tillman. Other receivers like Michael Woods II and James Proche II will also be trying to make the 53-man roster. It is hard to imagine that Thrash will steal many reps from the first five player mentioned in year one, however, after a year of developing and learning, he could become a factor in the 2025 offense.
The Browns are set to pick again in the sixth round.