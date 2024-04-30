Browns Stadium Rumors Picking Up Steam
In the past few months, there have been numerous discussions about where the Browns will be playing their home games in the future. As rumors continue to swirl, all reports point to either a renovation of the current stadium on the lakefront or a potential dome in Brook Park.
According to a story published on Monday by Signal Cleveland, the Browns have reportedly pitched state lawmakers on a domed stadium and entertainment development near the airport.
Despite the new report of an added push for a location change, the team is still negotiating with the city of Cleveland about renovating Cleveland Browns stadium and developing the surrounding lakefront.
State Representative Bride Rose Sweeney told Signal Cleveland that multiple lawmakers, including herself and Tom Patton, sat down with representatives of the Cleveland Browns last Wednesday. During that meeting, supposedly there were drawings shown depicting a multipurpose stadium with plenty of room around it for further development.
Prior to getting into the discussion of actual figures and the cost it would take to build a new stadium, Sweeney reportedly had to leave the meeting. Although there are no exact figures floating around at the moment, the assumption is that a dome alone would cost several billion dollars. That is not including any additional infrastructure on the land.
The last official release from the Browns on this matter was back in February and Cleveland Browns/Haslam Sports Group Spokesperson Peter John-Baptiste stated that, "There is still plenty of work to do and diligence to process before a long term stadium solution is determined and will share further updates at the appropriate time." Based on the news today, it appears like the organization is taking the steps to do their due diligence and keep the process moving.
Until there is an official release from the Cleveland Browns stating their final decision, it is hard to know exactly what will happen. However, it appears like the vast majority of fans are of the same assumption that Brook Park is the desired location based on social media posts on Monday.
Some of the arguments for the dome involve all-year usage and the potential of hosting events like the Super Bowl, NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four, large concerts in the winter and professional wrestling.
It is hard to tell how long it will be before an official announcement is made, but it is safe to assume that a lot of work will need to be done when it comes to discussions on funding. Until that gets ironed out, the wait will continue.