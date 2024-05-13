Matchup Preview: Browns Versus Cowboys, Week One At Cleveland Browns Stadium
The Cleveland Browns welcome the Dallas Cowboys to town in Week One of the 2024 NFL season. While that opening game is four months away, it's never too early for a matchup preview between the NFC East Champs and the Cleveland Browns.
A lot can change from now until September 8th, but on paper, this game has the potential to be an absolute shootout with both teams seemingly having everything to prove.
For Cleveland, it feels like do-or-die time for the Deshaun Watson era and all of the cornerstone pieces that have been in Cleveland for several years now. Down in Dallas, it is much of the same story. The string is out for Dak Prescott as the patience in "Big-D" is wearing thin. They too need to have a monster season in order to keep their nucleus together.
This matchup features two of the premier defensive line talents in all of the NFL with Myles Garrett on one side and Micah Parsons on the other. Both secondaries bring elite, play to the table with the Cleveland trio of Denzel Ward, MJ Emerson and Greg Newsome on one side and Trevor Diggs returning from a torn ACL and Daron Bland fresh off setting the NFL pick-six record.
Both wide receiver rooms are pretty evenly matched while featuring what will be the main storyline, Amari Cooper's first matchup against his old team. The Dallas Cowboys traded Cooper to Cleveland for a fifth-round pick and all Cooper has done since is be sensational in Cleveland. It will be personal for the 11-year veteran.
This matchup will boil down to one position, the quarterback. Which of the two quarterbacks, both of whom are on the hot seat, will show up and lead their team to victory?
Prescott versus Watson, Cooper versus Diggs, Garrett versus Parsons, Lamb versus Ward. The storylines are endless and the most important one is Browns versus Cowboys. Who gets their quest to the Super Bowl off on the right foot? We find out in primetime on September 8th.