Browns Urged to Pursue Quarterback Trade With Titans
The Cleveland Browns are embarking on a crucial quarterback battle this offseason. Throughout training camp and the preseason, they'll be closely evaluating the four gunslingers they brought in to take over Deshaun Watson's starting spot, after their former prized trade acquisition suffered a second rupture to his Achilles tendon last winter.
They signed veteran and former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco in free agency, traded for fourth-year prospect Kenny Pickett, and selected two different QBs in the 2025 NFL Draft: Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon at 94 and Shedeur Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes at 144. All four of them are expected to have an honest opportunity to win the starter job ahead of Week 1.
It'll likely take the rest of the offseason and preseason for Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and the rest of the Browns' coaching staff to make their choice, but there have been a few predictors that have emerged so far, including an NFL insider revealing that processing speed and decision-making will be key traits for them to watch. Sanders was the most impressive prospect in minicamp and OTAs, Gabriel has reportedly won some extra reps with his performance so far, and Flacco has a clear edge due to experience.
Should the Cleveland Browns trade one of their quarterbacks?
Regardless of who ends up emerging victorious by season kickoff, rostering four different quarterbacks could be a bit excessive for the Browns, especially when Deshaun Watson is still under contract. That could lead Cleveland to end up trading one of them. At least, that's what Sportsnaut's Jason Burgos believes they should do:
"On Monday morning, the Tennessee Titans revealed that former starting QB Will Levis will undergo season-ending surgery on his shoulder. The news puts the Titans in a very bad situation in their QB room heading into the season... It is already tough to be led by a rookie, but Tennessee has the worst backup situation in the NFL right now. But the Browns could help them fix that."
There's no reason for Cleveland to keep all four of their quarterbacks once they've designated their depth chart. Burgos believes they could extract some value from Tennessee instead:
"Cleveland won’t get much, but the return could be better than expected if the Titans are desperate enough. Getting a fourth-rounder for Pickett isn’t completely impossible. And a sixth for Flacco makes sense. Either way, they could get a solid return and thin the herd in a crowded QB room."
Whether the Browns roll with Flacco, Pickett, or one of their rookies as their Week 1 starter, they'll have the option to trade at least one of their two veteran gunslingers. Cutting bait as soon as possible would be the best way to capitalize on their situation and make up for drafting two different rookie QBs.