Browns' head coaching search for John Harbaugh takes a negative turn

The Browns are pulling out all the stops to bring former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh in for an interview, but it is looking like he won't be making his way to Cleveland anytime soon.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday that it is anticipated Harbaugh will interview with the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons by the end of the week. Pelissero did not mention any other teams but noted that other teams remain interested.

However, these three teams have the inside track on securing Harbaugh.

January 14, 2026

It never seemed likely that Harbaugh would be a serious candidate for the Browns' next head coach for several reasons. First off, many people around the NFL view Harbaugh as the No. 1 head coaching option on the market.

It seems unlikely that Harbaugh, given the numerous head coaching opportunities available to him, would choose the Browns — a team he faced twice each season for 18 years. He likely has a solid understanding of the organization's dynamics and probably doesn't want anything to do with them.

The Browns are likely looking in the direction of a young, offensive-minded candidate who could elevate the offense into something special over the next few seasons.

Cleveland is still quite a ways off from contending for any playoff spot, as its offense is nowhere near NFL standards and likely won't be for some time.

The Browns are still struggling with their quarterback situation, with Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders competing for the position. Yet, none has truly established themselves as a legitimate starter.

Cleveland isn't in a great position to draft a quarterback in the first round, given its No. 6 pick. There's a good chance that the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets, picking at one and two, will select quarterbacks from what is considered a weak class.

The Browns' timeline doesn’t seem to align with Harbaugh, who will turn 64 during the upcoming season. He will likely want to join a team poised to compete for a playoff spot within the next couple of years.

Cleveland boasts a solid defense anchored by pass rusher Myles Garrett, but that might not be sufficient to convince Harbaugh to join the Browns.

The Browns can still discover an outstanding head coach even if they can’t secure Harbaugh. There are plenty of names fans should be excited about that could turn the organization around in the coming seasons.