Predicting When Shedeur Sanders Will Become Browns’ Starting QB
There might not be a single storyline more interesting to watch in the 2025 NFL training camp than the Cleveland Browns' quarterback battle. Throughout the rest of this offseason and the preseason, they'll be closely evaluating the performances of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders to see who will get the starting nod come Week 1.
Quarterback battles aren't exactly uncommon in the NFL, but the Browns' is set up to be one of the most wide-open competitions in recent league history. The recent betting odds for the Week 1 starter back this up.
Even fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders has an honest chance to be named QB1, especially if he can continue impressing the way he did in rookie minicamp and OTAs. Even if he doesn't get to start under center to begin the campaign, there's a strong chance he'll get his shot at some point in the 2025 NFL season. The question might not be if he'll start, but when?
When will Shedeur Sanders start for the 2025 Cleveland Browns?
The Cleveland Browns should be interested in evaluating all of their quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL season, especially ahead of a strong 2026 draft class rife with elite passer talent like Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier, and Cade Klubnik. Aside from Joe Flacco, they have no idea how successful the rest of their QBs could be in the league and whether or not they should address the need again next offseason.
Despite their lowly 3-14 record last year, the Browns have a relatively tough schedule waiting for them. It wouldn't be surprising to see Cleveland roll with veteran Joe Flacco to begin the season against the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, and Detroit Lions.
It would behoove them to keep rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders on the sidelines through those first four weeks, lest they want to forge them in the flames of some of the NFL's top contenders next season. Instead, the best spot to unleash Sanders would be after Week 6's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
That would give him a full week to prepare for a lackluster Miami Dolphins defense. After that, he'll get to test his mettle against a rebuilding New England Patriots squad in Week 8 and then use the bye week to study tape from the previous two games. If Shedeur Sanders ends up starting during the 2025 NFL season, expect Week 7 to be his first time.