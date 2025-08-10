Browns WR's Viral Catch Highlights His Chances to Make Final Roster
The story of the Cleveland Browns' first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers was undoubtedly Shedeur Sanders' performance as the unexpected starter. He went from throwing to equipment managers to showing out on the big stage as the Browns' QB1 for the night, so the hullabaloo that followed was only natural. He even won over one of his most notorious detractors in the media.
Sanders finished with 14-of-23 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He limited his mistakes, avoiding a turnover and taking just two sacks for six yards. He also put his athleticism on display, scrambling for 19 yards on four rushes. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has been cautious about putting too much into one performance, but it was definitely an encouraging start for Sanders.
Sanders may have been the star of the game, but the best highlight went to a different Browns player. One of Sanders' completions came late in the second quarter. He stood tall in the pocket, escaped pressure to his right, allowed his receivers to create space, and found Luke Floriea near the sideline for a 30-yard gain. It may have been a tad of an overthrow, but Floriea was able to smoothly snag the ball with one hand, completing the catch and making his name known across the NFL world.
Could Luke Floriea make the final 53-man roster for the Cleveland Browns?
The Cleveland Browns signed Luke Floriea in early May as an undrafted free agent. As a super senior, he came along slowly for the Kent State Golden Flashes, but put together an impressive fifth season with 44 catches for 699 yards and seven touchdowns.
He may have been a late bloomer in college, but he's impressed early on in early training camp for the Browns. He's earned the nickname "Rambo" with Cleveland's coaching staff, a nod to both the bandana he dons and the toughness he's displayed.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski recently showed appreciation for Floriea's versatility:
"The biggest thing for me, when you’re evaluating these guys, is putting them in some positions and seeing how they respond. I think he’s responded really well."
He's not the only one who Floriea has won over at camp. Wide Receivers Coach Chad O’Shea has noticed a unique trait in the former Golden Flashes' game that bodes well for his NFL future:
"We say your job here is to get open and catch the ball, and he has certainly put that on tape and it’s been displayed on the field so far. He’s got a unique skill set to separate in tight man coverage, particularly in the slot alignment."
He's currently slotted as the ninth wide receiver on the Browns' depth chart on ESPN, so he has his work cut out for him to make the final 53-man roster. Unfortunately, he injured his hamstring on that viral one-handed catch against the Panthers. Hopefully, Luke Floriea will be back on the field for Cleveland soon and earn his place on the team.