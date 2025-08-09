Shedeur Sanders Claps Back at Browns Reporter in Hilarious Exchange
If there's one thing Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders isn't lacking, it's personality. In his first preseason game of his NFL career, he put up a remarkable performance as the starter. He finished with 14 completions on 23 attempts, totaling 138 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions against the Carolina Panthers.
He also showed off his mobility, adding another 19 yards on four rushes, including a 10-yard scramble. Overall, his debut earned him an impressive 106.8 QB rating after exiting towards the end of the third quarter. His play had fans and analysts abuzz across the NFL.
In typical Shedeur Sanders fashion, the impact he had in his first preseason game extended well beyond the white lines, though. His name landed in all sorts of headlines for numerous reasons, including for his lighthearted confrontation with ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi.
Shedeur Sanders wants Tony Grossi to be more positive about him
Shedeur Sanders came into the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the most contentious prospects in his class. The controversy surrounding him only increased after he slid to the fifth round and was ultimately drafted by the Cleveland Browns.
Even today, some analysts would say that Sanders was a clear-cut first-round talent, even with the off-field extracurriculars that come with him. Others might posit that he shouldn't have been drafted at all.
ESPN's Tony Grossi has been one of the tougher critics of Sanders, at least according to Shedeur himself. Following his preseason debut, Sanders found Grossi in the tunnels and made it known that he's been paying attention to Grossi's scrutiny. Tapping the shoulder, he said:
"I be hoping you got something positive to say about me. You always say negative things about me. And I'm like, 'I ain't do nothing to you...' I ain't seen nothing positive that you ever said."
The video was unable to pick up what Grossi said in response, but Sanders broke out in a hearty laugh right after, making it clear that he had no ill intentions with his words. Walking away, he reasserted his sentiment:
"What I do? What I do to you, Tony?"
For what it's worth, Grossi acknowledged Sanders' encouraging debut. He'd go on to post on X:
"My bottom line on Shedeur Sanders’ impressive debut: He put the pressure on QB2 Kenny Pickett and QB3 Dillon Gabriel to get healthy and perform next week."
Hopefully, Sanders will continue to win over Grossi and the rest of his doubters. If he can string together more performances like the one he had against the Carolina Panthers, it'll only be a matter of time before he has the entire NFL world holding up their wrists.