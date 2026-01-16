Analyst makes bold prediction for Browns next head coach

The Cleveland Browns are searching far and wide to find their next head coach to replace Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns have been conducting interviews for the last two weeks and there are a number of candidates who could make sense for the team. ESPN analyst Dan Graziano believes the Browns will end up with former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as their replacement for Stefanski when the dust settles.

"All of the intel we have on this one says the Browns are looking for an offensive-minded head coach who won't mind keeping Jim Schwartz as the defensive coordinator," Graziano wrote. (That makes me wonder why they don't give the head coach job to Schwartz, an outcome I believe is also possible here.)

"Cleveland's perpetually challenging quarterback situation could make this job a tough sell, but McDaniel is quirky, creative and confident. And he had success in a challenging QB situation during his first two seasons in Miami. It's not tough to imagine the Browns' front office wanting to tap into McDaniels' ideas about how to design and run an offense."

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel runs off the field following a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

McDaniel could end up with Browns

In four seasons at the home in Miami, McDaniel went 35-33. He made the playoffs in his first two seasons as a wildcard, but the team lost to the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in back-to-back years. In his final two seasons with the team, the Dolphins finished just under .500 in each year, which ultimately led to his dismissal at the end of the 2025 campaign.

McDaniel, who turns 43 in March, is viewed as one of the best offensive minds in the league before he became the head coach of the Dolphins, which is exactly what the Browns are looking for.

He fits the bill as a young, offensive-minded coach that can get the most out of their quarterback. It became clear over time with the Dolphins that Tua Tagovailoa was not going to be the best fit for the Dolphins. McDaniel may have been a scapegoat in that regard, but he can figure out how to get the most out of Shedeur Sanders or whoever the team has under center in 2026.

McDaniel also might be given the opportunity to help pick the next quarterback for the Browns that he will have the chance to develop. That could be extremely valuable in the long run. So perhaps McDaniel is a great fit for the Browns as the next coach.