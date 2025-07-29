Cleveland Browns Announce Injury Update for Martin Emerson Jr
Near the end of 7-on-7 drills at Browns training camp practice on Tuesday, cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. went down with a lower leg injury and was carted off the field. Shortly afterward, the Browns released an update on the 24-year-old defensive back.
According to NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo, Emerson suffered an Achilles injury and will undergo imaging to determine its severity.
"The expectation is that it is a significant Achilles injury to Emerson, who was having a good camp and impressing folks here with regard to how he was determined to bounce back from a tough 2024 season," Garafolo said on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp show. "Right now, it is not looking like good news for Martin Emerson."
Emerson was reportedly covering wide receiver Diontae Johnson on a deep route before planting on his left leg and falling to the ground. The cornerback, entering his fourth season, could not put any weight on his leg and needed to be carted off the field.
Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported that Emerson is scheduled to have an MRI on Wednesday that will reveal the full extent of the injury.
Emerson has played in 50 of 51 regular season games since the Browns selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He told the media before Tuesday's practice that he felt poised for a big year, but Emerson's 2025 season is now in doubt after suffering a significant Achilles injury.
In three seasons, Emerson has totaled 202 tackles, 34 pass breakups, four interceptions and a sack.