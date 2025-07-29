Cleveland Browns Cornerback Carted Off Field During Training Camp
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. went down with a non-contact injury during 7-on-7 drills on Tuesday and was carted off the football field.
According to ESPN Browns Insider Daniel Oyefusi, Emerson was covering Diontae Johnson on a deep route and fell to the ground after planting on his left leg. Emerson was unable to put any weight on his leg and required assistance to get to the injury cart. Teammates rushed to console Emerson, who left practice early with a towel on his head.
Emerson had told reporters before practice that he felt he was poised for a big 2025 season. The cornerback's year may now be in jeopardy, as Emerson was visibly emotional upon suffering the leg injury.
The 24-year-old is entering his fourth year in the league. Cleveland drafted Emerson in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft from Mississippi State, and the corner has been very durable for the team since then. Emerson has played in 50 of 51 possible regular season games with 33 starts, including 15 in 2024.
Emerson has totaled 202 tackles, 34 pass breakups, four interceptions and a forced fumble in his young career. Heading into the fall 2025 season, Emerson was projected to be the Browns' No. 2 corner alongside Denzel Ward and nickel Greg Newsome.
Cleveland has been hit with the injury bug so far during training camp. Quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a hamstring injury over the weekend, while wide receiver Cedric Tillman is "expected to be okay" after a lower leg injury scare.