Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns Cornerback Carted Off Field During Training Camp

The fourth-year defensive back suffered a leg injury on Tuesday.

Gavin Dorsey

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (1) breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (1) breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. went down with a non-contact injury during 7-on-7 drills on Tuesday and was carted off the football field.

According to ESPN Browns Insider Daniel Oyefusi, Emerson was covering Diontae Johnson on a deep route and fell to the ground after planting on his left leg. Emerson was unable to put any weight on his leg and required assistance to get to the injury cart. Teammates rushed to console Emerson, who left practice early with a towel on his head.

Emerson had told reporters before practice that he felt he was poised for a big 2025 season. The cornerback's year may now be in jeopardy, as Emerson was visibly emotional upon suffering the leg injury.

The 24-year-old is entering his fourth year in the league. Cleveland drafted Emerson in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft from Mississippi State, and the corner has been very durable for the team since then. Emerson has played in 50 of 51 possible regular season games with 33 starts, including 15 in 2024.

Emerson has totaled 202 tackles, 34 pass breakups, four interceptions and a forced fumble in his young career. Heading into the fall 2025 season, Emerson was projected to be the Browns' No. 2 corner alongside Denzel Ward and nickel Greg Newsome.

Cleveland has been hit with the injury bug so far during training camp. Quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a hamstring injury over the weekend, while wide receiver Cedric Tillman is "expected to be okay" after a lower leg injury scare.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

feed

Published
Gavin Dorsey
GAVIN DORSEY

Gavin Dorsey is the Lead Writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI and assists in covering a handful of other teams in the On SI network, including the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Texans and Ohio State Buckeyes. Before joining On SI in February 2025, he wrote for the Star Tribune and Inside NU while broadcasting college sports for both radio and television. Dorsey is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, where he also studied psychology. In his free time, he enjoys running and being outdoors. Dorsey is currently a freelance writer for the Associated Press, covering Chicago area sports teams.

Home/News