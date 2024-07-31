Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett Earns Massive Madden NFL 25 Rating
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is coming off of a dominant 2023 campaign in which he won the Defensive Player of the Year award and is widely considered one of the best players in football on either side of the ball.
EA Sports has certainly recognized Garrett's greatness, rating him a 98 in Madden NFL 25. That makes him the top-rated edge rusher in the game along with Dallas Cowboys stud Micah Parsons.
It's actually somewhat surprising that Garrett did not land a perfect 99 rating based on how phenomenal he was last season, but hey: a 98 is still pretty incredible.
Garrett racked up 42 tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 2023.
The 27-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Texas A&M, was selected by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.
After registering 31 tackles and seven sacks in 11 games during his rookie year, Garrett has since rattled off six consecutive double-digit sack campaigns. He topped out at 16 sacks in both 2021 and 2022.
Garrett has made five trips to the Pro Bowl (four straight) while also earning three First-Team All-Pro selections. He also finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2022.
Parsons himself has gotten off to a terrific start, accumulating 40.5 sacks over his first three NFL seasons. He placed third in Defensive Player of the Year voting last year.
Garrett and Parsons will face one another when the Browns and Cowboys battle in Week 1 on Sept. 8.