Browns Predicted to Land Another QB in Eye-Catching Move
The Cleveland Browns completely revamped their quarterback room this offseason, bringing in four new signal-callers to compete for the starting job in 2025.
The Browns swung a trade for Kenny Pickett, signed Joe Flacco in free agency and then selected both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft.
However, it's entirely possible that there isn't a long-term solution among that group, which means Cleveland could target a quarterback yet again next offseason.
Travis May of A to Z Sports thinks the Browns will do just that, as he has them selecting Clemson star Cade Klubnik with the third overall pick in his 2026 NFL mock draft.
"Heading into the College Football Playoff Cade Klubnik had already thrown more passing touchdowns than every QB in the nation last fall except for Cam Ward (Miami) and Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)," May wrote. "Klubnik put it all together in 2024 as he was much more efficient through the air and explosive on the ground."
Of course, all of this will depend on whether or not Gabriel or Sanders steps up for Cleveland next season. If one of them puts forth an impressive showing, it's hard to imagine the Browns selecting Klubnik, although they may pull the trigger on Texas phenom Arch Manning if it were a possibility.
All things considered, the fact that some feel Cleveland will take another quarterback next spring exemplifies that the Browns' quarterback situation is still a mess and that we really don't know if they have found a legitimate answer just yet.
