Ravens Release Veteran Kicker Justin Tucker
The Baltimore Ravens have released veteran kicker Justin Tucker, the team announced Monday.
The decision for the Ravens to release the five-time All-Pro comes after a subpar 2024 season in which he made just 22 of 30 field goal attempts. The 73.3% conversion rate was the worst of his 13-year career.
In addition to his poor season as a place kicker, Tucker is also facing sexual harassment allegations from multiple massage therapists during his time with the Ravens. An investigation by The Baltimore Banner that was released in January revealed accounts from six different massage therapists who described "troubling" experiences with Tucker as a client from 2012 to '16.
"Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances," Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker. Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history. His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade. We are grateful for Justin's many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives."
The Ravens selected former Arizona kicker Tyler Loop with the No. 186 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, who is set to replace Tucker on the depth chart.