Cleveland Browns Linebacker Arrested on Assault Charges
The incident occured in Pennsylvania on Sunday night.
Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush was arrested on charges of simple assault and harassment in Pennsylvania on Sunday, multiple outlets have reported, citing court documents.
The Browns are "aware and gathering more info" on the matter, a team spokesperson told ESPN. The 26-year-old has a preliminary hearing slated for May 20 in Allegheny County.
Bush, a former first-round pick, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. After four seasons in the Black and Gold, he spent 2023 with the Seattle Seahawks before moving to the Browns in 2024.
In March, he agreed to re-sign with Cleveland on a one-year, $3.25 million deal.
In 2024, Bush recorded 76 total tackles (45 solo), one sack and three passes defended across 16 games played.
