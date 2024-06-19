Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb Provides Major Update On Week 1 Status
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is recovering from a devastating injury in which he tore his ACL and MCL in Week 2 of last season.
Not only did the injury place his status for 2024 up in the air, but it put his career in jeopardy, as well.
But Chubb is remaining positive throughout the ordeal, and he may end up returning to the gridiron soon than most think.
When asked about whether or not he could potentially be ready for the Browns' Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Chubb played it coy.
"We'll see. I don't know," Chubb said, via Chris Easterling of The Akron Beach Journal.
Considering many were expecting Chubb to return midway through the 2024 campaign at the earliest, the fact that he has not appeared to rule out the season opener is a major step in the right direction.
"I'm doing everything I can at this point and I'm right where I want to be," added Chubb. "And when that time happens, when I feel great, I'll be on the field."
Of course, just because Chubb isn't flat out saying "no" to Week 1 does not necessarily mean there is a chance he will actually be good to go by then.
He is an athlete, and a high-level one, at that. These guys are ultra-competitive, so Chubb could be speaking more with his heart rather than his mind.
Based on the injury Chubb suffered last September, it seems fairly unlikely that the 28-year-old will be getting carries in Week 1.
But perhaps Chubb will make a quicker return than initially anticipated.
There has never been a timetable for the University of Georgia product, but the general consensus was that he would likely miss a good chunk of the 2024 NFL campaign.
Chubb rattled off four straight Pro Bowl appearances before last season, with his best year coming in 2022 when he racked up 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
He boasts a robust career average of 5.3 yards per carry.