WATCH: Browns RB Nick Chubb Scores First Touchdown in 398 Days
The Cleveland Browns are facing off against the AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals this afternoon and have struggled offensively in the first half.
Unfortunately, starting quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with what appeared to be a serious Achilles injury as well.
Shortly after the Watson injury, star running back Nick Chubb scored his first touchdown in 398 days. Clearly, fans have been waiting to celebrate and they got their opportunity in his first game back from the gruesome knee injury that he suffered last season.
Take a look at Chubb's touchdown for yourself:
While the Watson injury was rough to watch, the Chubb touchdown has helped fans recover. Having him back on the field has been awesome for the team.
So far today, Chubb has carried the football 10 times for 20 yards and a touchdown. He has also caught a pass for 10 yards.
Obviously, he hasn't been extremely productive today. That being said, no one should expect him to pick up right where he left off. He hasn't played in a game for a long time.
Simply getting back on the field this early in the season was a massive win for Chubb and the Browns. Hopefully, he will continue looking stronger and stronger week by week.
At 28 years old, Chubb still has a few years of elite football left in him. He has made a massive impact on the franchise and the love that he has received today is a clear sign of just how much he has done and meant for the city.
It will be interesting to see how the rest of the game turns out. Fans have been calling for a quarterback change away from Watson and now it looks like they're going to get it. Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Chubb will need to carry the offense from here on out this afternoon.