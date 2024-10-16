Browns Star Nick Chubb Pens Heartfelt Letter to Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns have suffered through a rough first six week of the 2024 NFL season. However, there is a glimmer of hope in Week 7 as star running back Nick Chubb will make his return to the field after the gruesome knee injury he suffered last year.
Ahead of this week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns made a massive roster move. They decided to cut ties and trade wide receiver Amari Cooper. It was a bold move, but one that made sense after Cooper started the season playing poorly and seemingly not want to be in Cleveland.
Now, the team hopes to rebound in Week 7. If they can figure out how to pull off a much-needed win, they could have a shot to turn things around.
On the other hand, a loss would drop them to 1-6 and likely end their hopes of bouncing back to being a playoff contender.
With Chubb set to get back on the field this week in a must-win scenario, he wrote a heartfelt letter to the fans.
In the first part of his letter, Chubb opened up about the emotions he was feeling when he originally suffered the injury last year. It was his second brutal injury to the same knee.
"When I was lying on the ground against Pittsburgh, I wasn’t so naive anymore. I had so many metal nails and plates in my knee from the first one. I’m thinking:Please don’t let those nails be splintered all over my leg right now.I knew what rehab from something like this actually meant. I know what nine weeks in a straight-knee brace does to a leg. When I finally got out and saw my leg the first time, it had atrophied down to the size of my arm. I thought I was never gonna walk the same again, let alone run."
While the entire letter is well worth the read, we'll skip to the end of it for the next quote. He is ready to get back on the field and repay the Browns and the city of Cleveland for believing in him and keeping him around.
"That’s enough talking for me. There’s only one thing left to do now. I gottapay ya back. These rocks ain’t going to move themselves. Let’s work."
Clearly, the end of his letter is setting himself up for his first game action since the injury on Sunday. He's motivated and ready to get on the field and make an impact.
Only time will tell whether or not he can get back to being the dominant running back that he was before the injury. That being said, he has the support of the city and the fans.
Hopefully, the Browns will have the running back that could change everything about their offense back on the field this week.