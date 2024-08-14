Cleveland Browns Rookie Mike Hall Jr. Back with Team After Arrest
The Cleveland Browns reportedly have rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. back with the team following his arrest on Tuesday due to a domestic situation that occurred on Monday evening.
Tom Withers of the Associated Press reported that Hall has returned to the team.
"Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was back with the team Wednesday following his arrest on a domestic violence charge after he allegedly put a gun to his fiancee’s head during an argument."
Withers also noted that Hall was not seen on the field at the end of this morning's walk-through.
At this point in time, there is no news about the future of Hall. Following his arrest, the Browns released a statement saying that they were investigating the matter further.
To this point in time, only a few bits of information have been made available about the situation. However, there was enough released to know that there are very disturbing allegations made against Hall.
Prior to his arrest, Hall was receiving major hype ahead of his rookie season. He was compared to Aaron Donald, one of the best defensive tackles that the NFL has ever seen. It was also looking like the rookie was going to carve out some playing time for himself in his first season.
We will not begin to speculate about what the future holds between Cleveland and Hall. The franchise does have a history of being lenient with off the field issues, including recently with Deshaun Watson and Kareem Hunt.
Hall does stand to lose a substantial amount of money if the Browns decide to cut ties with him.
Until more updates are made available, we'll refrain from anything more. For now, Hall is back with the team.