Browns Rookie Mike Hall Jr.’s Arrest Costs Him Shocking Amount of Money
The Cleveland Browns are going through a difficult situation involving rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr.
On Tuesday morning, news broke that Hall was going to be arrested due to a domestic situation that occurred on Monday night. Since then, disturbing details have been released about the incident.
While we will refrain from any kind of speculation, it's clear that the allegations are very severe.
After the incident was reported, the Browns released a statement saying that they were aware of the situation and were investigating it. No new reports have come out about the situation since then.
When any new updates become available, we'll be sure to share those.
However, Hall's issues could end up costing him a shocking amount of money.
As shared by Yahoo! Sports, Hall had nearly $2.5 million guaranteed to him from his rookie deal over the next four years. Due to the situation that is unfolding, all of his guarantees have been voided. Cleveland is no longer obligated to pay that money to him.
Should they choose to do so, the Browns could move on from Hall and cut him with zero repercussions. There is no news to suggest that they will do that, but they have the option of doing so.
That being said, if Cleveland ends up keeping him, Hall could earn that money back.
Over the years, the Browns have usually given players second chances in most situations. All of those decisions will have to be made after more is known about Hall's specific situation.
A few cases that show the franchise’s leniency to off-the-field issues are Deshaun Watson, Josh Gordon, and Kareem Hunt.
Clearly, this will be a situation to monitor very closely.
Hall had started receiving major praise, even being compared to former NFL superstar Aaron Donald. This situation could change the outlook of his career depending on what comes out and the decisions that are made by Cleveland.