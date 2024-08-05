Cleveland Browns Rookie Receiving Bold Aaron Donald Comparisons
When the Cleveland Browns drafted defensive lineman Michael Hall Jr. with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, everyone knew that they were getting a potentially special player.
Hall, a 6-foot-3 and 300-pound defensive tackle, is expected to be a major playmaker for the Browns. He can stuff the run and get after the quarterback.
During his final two years with the Ohio State Buckeyes in college, Hall racked up six sacks, to go along with 43 tackles. His numbers weren't huge, but on tape it's clear to see that he has the size, athleticism, and speed to become a big-time playmaker in the NFL.
Speaking of his long-term ability to become a major piece for the Cleveland defense, he is receiving comparisons to one of the NFL's best defensive linemen of all-time.
ESPN analyst Daniel Oyefusi has compared him to longtime Los Angeles Rams superstar and future first ballot Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.
“He’s different, man. He reminds me of Aaron Donald a little bit. Hopefully he don’t see this."
It will be interesting to see what kind of role he can carve out for himself with the Browns during his rookie season. There are quite a few players ahead of him on the depth chart, but that will simply push Hall to work even harder.
Currently, he will be competing for playing time with names like Dalvin Tomlinson, Quinton Jefferson, Shelby Harris, and Maurice Hurst. It won't be easy for him to see the field, but there is no denying his ability to play and work to get to that point.
All of that being said, these comparisons show a glimpse at the long-term potential that Hall possesses.
He may never get to a point of producing like Donald did. However, simply being talked about in the same sentence as that kind of talent is a very positive sign for his NFL outlook.