Disturbing Allegations Revealed About Cleveland Browns Rookie Mike Hall Jr.
The Cleveland Browns are facing a really bad situation with rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr.
Hall, who had been turning heads with the team in training camp and was expected to carve out a role for himself in his first season, is expected to be arrested following a domestic situation that occurred on Monday night.
Now, new disturbing details have been released about the allegations that he is facing.
Ben Axelrod of Awful Announcing shared some of the details of the allegations.
To summarize some of the key points, Hall is facing a situation that could very well end his career before it even begins.
Hall allegedly pushed a female's daughter and struck her with a baby bottle. The daughter was not injured and declined the need for an ambulance.
He screamed expletives at the woman and his behavior was described as "insane." The altercation escalated even further to Hall grabbing all of the female's things, throwing them outside, and attempting to physically force her out of the residence.
Hall continued to allegedly grab the female by the feet and drag her across the porch and down to the end of the driveway on h er back. She suffered scraped arms due to the incident.
There are many other details revealed in the post shared above. However, it's very clear that this is a serious situation that alleges extreme violence against multiple people.
More information will become available as the situation moves forward. At this point in time, Hall is facing serious issues and there is real reason to question whether he will have a future in the NFL if they turn out to be true.