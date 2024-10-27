Browns Send Star Defender To Rams In Huge Trade Idea
The Cleveland Browns have already traded wide receiver Amari Cooper, and more deals could be coming between now and the NFL trade deadline.
While it's probably too much to expect the Browns to move Myles Garrett, they could opt to move some other key defenders.
One name that has surfaced in conjecture (key word: conjecture) is linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and Matty Breisch of ClutchPoints has concocted an idea that would send Owusu-Koramoah to the Los Angeles Rams for a second-round draft pick.
"On paper, the addition makes perfect sense for the Rams; they traded away their best linebacker in Ernest Jones IV before the season and have struggled mightily both in coverage and against the run in the middle of their defense ever since," Breisch wrote.
While Breisch qualifies his idea with saying that Cleveland woud probably prefer to keep Owusu-Koramoah, he wonders if the Browns could move the Pro Bowler if they receive a strong enough offer.
"So, if a team like the Rams offered up a second-round pick for Owusu-Koramoah's services, would the Browns say no?" Breisch wrote.
At this point, almost anything has to be on the table for Cleveland, which is just 1-6 heading into its Week 8 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
It's pretty clear that the Browns are about to head into rebuilding mode, and while Garrett may be untouchable for now, Owusu-Koramoah—while very good—may be deemed replaceable.
The 24-year-old has already logged 54 tackles and a couple of sacks thus far in 2024, and last year, he totaled 101 tackles and 3.5 sacks en route to his first Pro Bowl. It also resulted in Cleveland providing him with a contract extension during the offseason.