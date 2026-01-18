Rams vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets for Divisional Round (Paging Parkinson)

The Chicago Bears host the Los Angeles Rams to close out the NFL Divisional Round on Sunday night. Both teams had to pull off late-game heroics to get out of Wild Card Weekend with wins.

This game has the highest total on the board, although the Chicago weather forecast could have an impact .

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Rams vs. Bears in the NFL Divisional Round on Saturday, January 17.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Rams vs. Bears

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Caleb Williams OVER 31.5 Passing Attempts (-132)

Colby Parkinson OVER 19.5 Receiving Yards (-108)

Colby Parkinson Anytime Touchdown (+220)

If the Bears are going to have a fighting chance at home against the Rams, it’s going to be in a shootout. Bryce Young threw 40 passes last week against Los Angeles, and Williams had a whopping 48 passing attempts as the Bears came back against the Packers.

That was a season-high for Williams, but it’s not unusual for him to get into the mid-to-high 30s. In fact, he’s had at least 32 passing attempts in four straight games and 11 of his last 12 contests overall.

There were 11 different quarterbacks who had 32 or more passing attempts against the Rams this season, including seven with 39 or more. I wouldn’t be afraid of taking this at a higher line as I’m assuming it’ll move up to 32.5 or even 33.5 at some books by kickoff.

Colby Parkinson is a sneaky weapon in the passing game for the Rams, as most of the attention goes to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on the outside. That allows the tight end to see some favorable matchups, and Matthew Stafford isn’t afraid to look his way.

Parkinson isn’t anywhere near the targets that Nacua (166) and Adams (114) have received, but he is third on the team with 56, including three last week against the Panthers. He regularly sees a handful of targets, and this week should be no different.

The tight end needed just two catches to get to 34 receiving yards last week, and now has 20+ yards in eight straight games. This is a gift of a line in Chicago, where the wind may lead to more check-down options.

