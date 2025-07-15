Browns Training Camp Preview: Big Questions Suddenly Loom In RB Room
As recently as a week ago, there was a lot of excitement about the Cleveland Browns remade running back room. Following the arrest of top rookie Quinshon Judkins, however, the position is suddenly clouded with uncertainty.
Interestingly, while the legal process plays out, Judkins is also still the only rookie in Cleveland's 2025 class who hasn't signed his contract. Both situations could leave Judkins absent for the start of training camp. There may also be an eventual suspension looming from the league.
Members of the Browns coaching staff have called Judkins a "workhorse back" on several occasions, giving credence to the idea that he was going to be heavily involved in the team's revamped rushing attack from the outset of the season.
Now, Cleveland may have to wait for Judkins impact to be felt. What's that mean for the team's running back room as a whole? Let's take a look.
Projected Depth Chart
Jerome Ford
Dylan Sampson
Pierre Strong Jr.
Ahmani Marshall
Quinshon Judkins*
* status unclear pending legal situation and ongoing contract negotiations
What To Know
Obviously, if Judkins is able to attend and participate, he's likely to enter camp as the projected top back of this room. Right now, it feels highly unlikely that his camp won't be disrupted in some way though, considering both his legal situation in Florida and the status of his contract.
On a larger scale, depending on how the legal proceedings all play out, Judkins could wind up facing some sort of punishment from the league. Usually, first-time offenders receive a six-game suspension.
With that in mind, the Browns can thank their lucky stars Jerome Ford is still here. Over the last several seasons, Ford has held his own and been a productive back who can play on any down for Cleveland. Under the unfortunate circumstances of Nick Chubb's two injury-riddled seasons, Ford was asked to pick up a lot of slack and handled was solid, at least.
If Judkins is missing for any amount of time, I expect the Browns to turn to old reliable in Ford to be running back No. 1. Even if Judkins ends up cleared and is out there for Week 1, Ford should still be expected to play a valuable role in this offense, too.
There's also rookie fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson, who has kind of flown under the radar for much of the offseason. Eventually, the Browns envision Sampson and Judkins being this dynamic one-two punch out of the backfield, with Judkins as a power runner and Sampson as a pass-catching, elusive playmaker who can line up multiple places. Those grand visions of this remodeled backfield may be on hold, though, for now.
Veteran Pierre Strong Jr. can't be forgotten in this group either. Given the Judkins' situation, his presence becomes even more valuable now. His versatility as a potential returner on special teams also helps his cause. Perhaps even Ahmani Marshall finds himself making the 53-man roster should Judkins face any discipline.
Things seemed pretty straightforward with this group not so long ago. Now, it's one of the more curious position groups to watch during camp. Year one of the post-Chubb era is off to a rocky start to say the least.
What's the Word?
Browns running back coach Duce Staley on how they hope to deploy Judkins and Sampson:
"No, they're different. Two different guys. I mean, Dylan is able to go play in the slot and also he's able to go and play on third down and maybe sprinkle in a little second down. I'm not saying Q can't play on third down, but I'm just looking at what we can do with Dylan as far as the receiver and we'll be able to do a little something with Q at receiver too, but totally different."