Deshaun Watson’s move to Cleveland causing conflict with Houston court cases

Watson has been a member of the Cleveland Browns for a short time — and legal issues are already causing potential conflict. Though this is not unexpected, Watson could have to make the commute to Houston five separate days in May, at least.

The 22 women who are suing Watson, filed a letter of intentions to take his pretrial deposition testimony on five separate days at the beginning of May, at the Houston office of Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin.

The women’s attorneys, led by Tony Buzbee, had made those deposition dates in May for 10 of the 22 women. In Watson’s defense, Hardin made it a point that two of those women have not sat for depositions themselves to assert their allegations under oath.

“Until (the ten women) appear for deposition, Mr. Watson should not be required to respond to the allegations drafted by the lawyers for which these Plaintiffs have not verified or confirmed under oath. Mr. Watson’s counsel is currently working in good faith to identify and provide alternative dates for Mr. Watson’s deposition,” Hardin said.

“Mr. Watson recently moved out of state and currently lives in Ohio,” said a document submitted by Hardin’s firm in court Friday. “He also has a full-time job that requires his presence in Ohio Monday through Friday. As a result, Mr. Watson is not available for depositions in Texas on the dates unilaterally noticed by the Plaintiffs. Counsel for Mr. Watson offered multiple dates for Mr. Watson’s deposition that were rejected by Plaintiffs’ counsel.”

Judge Rabeea Collier could decide the matter next week. The verdict of Watson having to appear or not could play a factor in the amount of time he will be in Berea, shortly after the NFL Draft.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!