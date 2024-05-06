Ex-Browns Running Back Announced Retirement Over The Weekend
Former Browns running back Duke Johnson announced his retirement over the weekend after an eight-year career in the NFL.
The 30-year-old took to Instagram to announce his retirement in a lengthy post. In an excerpt from the announcement, Johnson thanks his former teammates and coaches.
"Thanks to all my vets who were able to show me the ropes free of charge and all my little bros who trusted me to be that veteran that you can depend on, that really meant a lot to me. To all my coaches that I love, y’all know who y’all are, THANK YOU. From the bottom of my heart I’m so grateful for each and every one of y’all. Last but DEFINITELY NOT LEAST, I want to thank my GOD for allowing me to take this journey and end it in the same health I started it in. With that being said I’m officially retiring from the NFL."
Johnson, spent four years with the Browns from 2015-2018, serving as a multi-purpose and third-down back. A University of Miami product, Johnson posted an impressive rookie season rushing 104 times for 379 yards, which both wound up as career highs. He also scored two touchdowns through the air in 2015.
A seven touchdown season (four rushing and three receiving) in 2017 became another memorable campaign for Johnson, who also had 348 yards that year. Across his four seasons in Cleveland, Johnson amassed 1,286 rushing yards, 2,170 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns.
Prior to the 2019 season the Browns traded Johnson to the Texans for a conditional 2020 fourth-round pick that became a third rounder. He went on to have the best rushing season of his career with 410 yards in his first season in Houston. After playing there for two seasons he then spent the 2021 season with Miami and the 2022 season in Buffalo seeing minimal action at both stops.