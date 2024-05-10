Former Pro Bowl Browns Receiver Is Trying Out With Jacksonville
Jarvis Landry is a five-time Pro Bowler and is well known in Cleveland for being in instrumental part in changing the Browns' culture.
From 2018-2021, Landry caught 288 passes for 3,560 yards and 15 touchdowns while in Cleveland. Prior to joining the Browns, Landry was a star for the Miami Dolphins during his first four seasons in the league, amassing 1,000 yards in two consecutive seasons.
Even since his college days at LSU, Landry had been touted as a solid route runner with excellent hands. What he did lack was freak athleticism and straight-line speed. Landry proved that intelligence as a route runner is truly one of the biggest keys to success in the league.
Unfortunately for Landry, after eight solid seasons in the NFL, 2022 with the New Orleans Saints really altered his direction. In nine games played, he only saw 39 targets while snagging 25 of those for 272 yards and one touchdown. The veteran not only saw his opportunities dwindle, but then found himself looking for a place to play in 2023.
While watching games at home last year, Landry was vocal on social media about his feelings. The former star wide receiver not only feels like he has more in the tank, yet also believes he is still better than a ton of receivers on rosters in the league.
According to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, he has now been given an opportunity to prove that. Jacksonville Jaguars rookie minicamp runs from May 10-11 and over the course of those two days, Landry will be competing against the rookies. If his tryout goes well, then maybe he can land a spot with the Jaguars.
The bad thing for Landry is that the Jaguars probably have enough good receivers in their wide receiver room. Not only did the team sign Gabe Davis and draft Brian Thomas Jr. but they also have both Christian Kirk and Parker Washington on the depth chart in the slot. Landry is a true slot receiver, himself.
Even if the Jaguars decide not to pursue his services further, by word of mouth on his performance a better fit could even come calling.