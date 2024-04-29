Grading The Browns' 2024 NFL Draft
Now that the 2024 NFL Draft weekend is officially coming to a close, let's take a look back at each of the Browns' picks. I also give my grades for each selection and then my overall draft grade for Cleveland.
Round 2, Pick 54: Michael Hall Jr. - DT, Ohio State
Grade: A
In my full seven-round mock draft, I had mocked Hall to the Browns at this very selection. The former Ohio State Buckeye and Northeast Ohio product was heavily linked to Cleveland during the pre-draft process. With the selection, the Browns keep the pipeline from Columbus going and add an explosive pass rusher from the interior. Not only could Hall get some reps this year, especially in the event of other defensive line injuries, but he could potentially get an opportunity to start in 2025.
Round 3, Pick 85: Zak Zinter - OG, Michigan
Grade: A-
If it weren't for his season-ending leg injury last season, Zinter could have been a first or second round pick. His stock clearly did not drop too much and rightly so. As an aggressive run blocker and stout pass protector, Zinter is an awesome depth addition to the offensive line in Cleveland. With Joel Bitonio aging and uncertainty about how much longer he will play, the Browns had to think about the future at left guard. Even if Bitonio plays a lot longer, the team still needed more depth. The selection of Zinter wrapped up a home run day two for the Browns. The Browns even had a little fun of their own with the storyline of selecting two bitter rivals on Friday.
Round 5, Pick 156: Jamari Thrash - WR, Louisville
Grade: D+
We will never truly know, yet I firmly believe that the Eagles had a feeling that the Browns were going to pick former Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. with this pick. Trotter had a day two grade and continued to slide down the board. Even with trading up, Philadelphia got a steal. It then felt like the Browns had to pivot quickly and just went with what they know - selecting a wide receiver every single year. What bothers me with this pick is that tight end, running back or a different linebacker could have been more helpful in 2024. Wide receiver could and probably should have been put on the back burner until round one of next year's draft. Even if the Browns really wanted a receiver, players like Brenden Rice and Malik Washington were still available, whom I value significantly higher.
To give Thrash some credit, I like his short area quickness, ability to vertically stretch the field and body control when adjusting to the ball in the air. Unless he puts on a consistent, stunning performance in camp, then there is not really a path for significant playing time in 2024. He may get occasional reps in the Marquise Goodwin role from last season. If he can add weight and muscle prior to 2025, then he has the potential to see more time on the field in the event that Amari Cooper or Elijah Moore leave in free agency.
Round 6, Pick 206: Nathaniel Watson - LB, Mississippi State
Grade: B
Confirming my belief that the Browns did want a linebacker this year, they turned around in the sixth round and selected Nathaniel Watson. This pick makes a ton of sense due to his ability on special teams and toughness as a linebacker. Watson is a natural MIKE linebacker with lots of aggressiveness downhill as a run stopper or on the blitz. In 2023, he actually lead the SEC in tackles and sacks. In 2024, he will mainly be utilized in kick coverage and get an opportunity to learn from Jordan Hicks. My only concern with Watson is whether he has enough mobility to succeed when Cleveland is only operating with two linebackers on the field. He is not overly mobile sideline-to-sideline and the Browns need two starting linebackers that can cover significant ground. If Watson can make quicker decisions, then that could make up for his lack of speed and he may be able to start in the future.
Round 7, Pick 227: Myles Harden - CB, South Dakota
Grade: B-
Harden's selection surprised me because he was not on my radar at all. Clearly he was on the radar for the Browns' scouts and front office. Cleveland likes to add a wide receiver and cornerback each year and due to the new kickoff rules, the pick of Harden feels partially related to that. As a willing tackler and explosive corner, he should offer plenty of value in kick coverage. I will be interested to see whether he has the ceiling to become a future starter at corner. Even if Harden is only a backup corner on the outside and special teamer at best, he could hopefully provide what Mike Ford gave the team last season.
Round 7, Pick 243: Jowon Briggs - DT, Cincinnati
Grade: C
Everything I know about Briggs to this point, I love for the sake of the Browns. After visiting the Browns, Briggs sent a thank you text to Andrew Berry. This seems fitting based on how highly regarded he was at Cincinnati as a leader and "class act". Not only could Briggs be a good character addition to this roster, but he also offers nice size and fantastic power in the middle. He is a very strong defensive tackle. All of these reasons make me want to give this an "A".
My issue with this pick comes back to the fact that the Browns already picked a defensive tackle on day two. Now with the addition of Briggs, there are seven defensive tackles listed on the current depth chart. I would imagine only five defensive tackles will make the 53-man roster in the fall and if they go with six, then another position group has to lose a good player. With Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst II, Quinton Jefferson and rookie Michael Hall Jr. likely firmly set in those five spots headed into this year, Siaki Ika and Briggs find themselves on the outside looking in. Regardless of what happens to Ika, who was drafted in the third round in 2023, Briggs will likely find himself on the practice squad to start 2024. The Browns could have used a tight end like Colorado State's Dallin Holker or a running back like Missouri's Cody Schrader in this spot. By trapping themselves into a tough roster decision when there were greater needs, I want to give this an "F". The combination of liking Briggs but hating the selection balances out to the "C" listed above.
Overall Draft Grade: B-
Headed into this draft, it was well known that the Browns have an incredibly well-rounded roster and didn't have any major needs for the 2024 season. The good news is that this class won't need to make a significant impact this year unless there are numerous long-term injuries. Hopefully that injury bug has been left in the past back in 2023.
We won't truly get a good feel for this group of six until 2025. They will then have the opportunity to prove that I am rating this too low. The frustrating thing is that I truly believe the board fell in a way that Cleveland could have easily walked out of this draft with an A or A- caliber rating despite lacking a high volume of selections. Nonetheless, this does not affect the Browns' playoff or Super Bowl chances this year.